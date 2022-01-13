54 new cases of COVID-19 of Leeds, Grenville and Lanark

The Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark District Health unit is reporting 54 new cases of COVID-19.

42 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours before the report was released. 12 cases were added from the previous days.

The number of known active cases saw another slight increase, it's now at 1,761.

The majority of the know active cases are in the United Counties of Leeds and Grenville.

18 people are in the hospital with the virus, five of them are in the intensive care unit.