54 new cases of COVID-19 of Leeds, Grenville and Lanark
The Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark District Health unit is reporting 54 new cases of COVID-19.
42 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours before the report was released. 12 cases were added from the previous days.
The number of known active cases saw another slight increase, it's now at 1,761.
The majority of the know active cases are in the United Counties of Leeds and Grenville.
18 people are in the hospital with the virus, five of them are in the intensive care unit.
Life-threatening injuries after collision on Hwy. 41One person has suffered serious life-threatening injuries after a single-vehicle collision on Hwy. 41.
United Way of Leeds & Grenville exceeds 2021 campaign, raises over $1 millionThe United Way of Leeds & Grenville has announced it has exceeded its 2021 campaign goal of $885,000.
88 new cases of COVID-19 in Renfrew CountyThe Renfrew County and District Health Unit is reporting 88 new cases of COVID-19.
20 people in hospital with COVID-19 in KFL&AIn its new reporting process, the KFL&A Public Health Unit is reporting 144 new high risk cases of COVID-19 since it's last report on Monday.
21 charges laid in series of break and entersThe Leeds County Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police, with the assistance of the Leeds, Grenville and Lanark Community Street Crime Unit, has laid 21 charges in relation to numerous break and enters across several townships.
80-year-old woman rescued after fall in homeKingston Police say they were able to rescue an elderly woman after she had slipped down the stairs and was unable to call for help.
36 new COVID-19 cases in Leeds, Grenville and LanarkThe Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health unit is reporting a total of 36 new cases of COVID-19.
RCDHU reports 26 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday26 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Renfrew County.
No injuries after two-vehicle collision on Hwy.17 in PetawawaThe Upper Ottawa Valley Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of Highway 17 and Doran Rd. in the Town of Petawawa.