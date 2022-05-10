54 new COVID-19 cases in Renfrew County
The Renfrew County and District Health Unit is reporting 54 new cases of COVID-19.
Known active cases in the region is at 220.
In the latest case summary update, 13 people are in the hospital with the virus, no one is in the intensive care unit.
There are five active outbreaks of COVID-19 in the region.
Three are at long-term care homes and two are at retirement homes.
Structure fire shuts down Montreal St. and Charles St.Commuters were asked to avoid the area of Montreal Street between James St. and John St. and Charles St. between Patrick St. and Bagot St.
Beaches at Garrison Petawawa closed to publicCanada's National Defence says all shoreline beaches along the Ottawa River that are adjacent to the operation areas of Garrison Petawawa will remain closed.
Stolen vehicle and break and enter in Central Frontenac TownshipOntario Provincial Police have made an arrest in connection with a stolen vehicle and a break and enter.
Collision leads to assault on Ferry St.: Brockville PoliceBrockville Police say a motor vehicle collision lead to an assault on Ferry St.
One new death from COVID-19 in Leeds, Grenville and Lanark101 people have now died from COVID-19 in Leeds, Grenville and Lanark since the start of the pandemic.
New COVID-19 death in Renfrew CountyOn Friday, the health unit reported another new COVID-19 death in the area.
Environmental Days returning to the Ottawa ValleyEnvironmental days look to be coming back to the Ottawa Valley.
Two new COVID-19 deaths in KFL&AThe KFL&A Public Health Unit is expected to report its weekend COVID-19 numbers today.
Frontenacs ties series with Battalion after 5-4 OT winner in Game 2After a game one loss to start the series, the Kingston Frontenacs were able to beat the North Bay Battalion in overtime last night to tie the series.