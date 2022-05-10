iHeartRadio
18°C
Choose your station

static urls

Instagram

54 new COVID-19 cases in Renfrew County

COVID

The Renfrew County and District Health Unit is reporting 54 new cases of COVID-19. 

Known active cases in the region is at 220. 

In the latest case summary update, 13 people are in the hospital with the virus, no one is in the intensive care unit. 

There are five active outbreaks of COVID-19 in the region. 

Three are at long-term care homes and two are at retirement homes. 

12

Check out the latest Songs