54 year old man facing four criminal charges

The Quinte West detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police say a 54 year old man is facing four separate charges after a disturbance at a business on Dundas Street East.

According to police, officers responded to a call reporting a disturbance at the business around 3:30 p.m., March 16th. Officers learned the man had entered the businesses and proceeded to threaten, and attempt to assault the employee working at the time. Officers then approached the suspected man, who was sitting in his vehicle outside of the business.

Police attempted to make an arrest, however the man became combative and refused to cooperate with the police's requests. At one point, the man also verbally threatened to kill the officers that were arresting him. After a brief altercation, officers were able to regain control of the situation and he was subsequently placed under arrest.

54 year old Martin Arnold, of Brighton is facing the following charges

Uttering death threats

Assault

Resisting a peace officer

Assault of a peace officer

Arnold is currently being held in custody and will appear in court later this month.