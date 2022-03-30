55 new high-risk cases of COVID-19 in Leeds, Grenville and Lanark

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit is reporting 55 new high-risk cases of COVID-19 in the region.

91 people have died from COVID-19 in the region since the start of the pandemic.

17 people are in the hospital with the virus, five people are in the intensive care unit, two people are on a ventilator.

When it comes to vaccinations, the Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit says 94.5 per cent of the eligible population, those aged five and older, have at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. 91.7 percent have their second dose.

Of those eligible for a third dose, those 18 and older, the rate is 70.3 per cent.