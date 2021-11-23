56 new COVID-19 cases since Friday

A total of 56 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the KFL&A region since Friday.

Two new outbreaks of COVID-19 were also reported, both at schools.

One is at Centennial Public School with four active cases. The other is at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic School with three active cases.

The number of known active cases has gone down, it's now at 203.

13 people are in the hospital with the virus, eight of them are in the intensive care unit, five are on ventilators.

On the vaccination front, over 90 per cent of the eligible population have at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Over 87 per cent are fully vaccinated.