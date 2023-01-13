56-year-old transported to hospital after tractor-trailer collision

One person was sent to the hospital after a single-vehicle collision involving a tractor-trailer. The crash took place on January 6, 2023, shortly before 7:00 a.m. When Ontario Provincial Police from Killaloe responded to a single-vehicle collision involving a tractor-trailer on Schutt Road near Doras Lane, in the Township of Brudenell, Lyndoch and Raglan.

The 56-year-old driver from Brampton lost control of the vehicle and veered into the ditch. An ambulance arrived at the scene and the driver was transported to the hospital by paramedics with minor injuries.

Ontario Provincial Police report that the tractor-trailer was towed. Following the crash, Renfrew County Roads attended the scene to assist with roadway debris.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray