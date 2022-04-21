iHeartRadio
563 people signed up for Saturday's Brockville Community-Wide Cleanup event

Brockville Clean up

The Brockville Community-Wide Cleanup is coming up this week. 

Tomorrow, city staff will meet behind city hall at 11:30 a.m. to kick off the clean up. 

According to the city, as of Wednesday, 563 people have signed up for the event on Saturday to pick up litter and recyclables. 

The event will go from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. 

