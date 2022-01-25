$57,007 raised from Sip and Savour Soiree in November

The Festival of Trees has announced its fundraiser total from its Sip and Savour Soiree back in November.

It was announced on Monday that the event raised a total of $57,007 in support of the Renfrew County Child Poverty Action Network (C-PAN).

"That's actually after expenses." said Executive Director of C-PAN, Lyn Smith. "All funds raised goes towards children all over Renfrew County."

Smith says any sort of funding is needed.

"We're not government-funded so we really need this funding." Smith said. "We are very grateful at a time like this that people went above and beyond."

Committee member Noella Stevens talked about how the event had to change format because of the pandemic.

"We had to do the same thing we did last year and do a virtual event." said Stevens "When in a pinch, you do what you've got to do and make it happen anyway."

Pure Country 96.7 was a supporting sponsor for the event.