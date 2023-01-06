58-year-old charged with assault after OPP are called to family dispute

Police have charged one person with assault after responding to a family dispute call. The incident took place on December 24th, 2022, when members of the Killaloe Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a family dispute call at a residence on the Algonquins of Pikwakanagan Ontario First Nation Territory near Golden Lake.

As a result of the investigation, police arrested and charged a 43-year-old from Pikwakanagan Ontario First Nation with assault under the Criminal Code.

The accused was released on conditions and is scheduled to appear in court on February 8, 2023, at the Ontario Court of Justice, Killaloe. The name of the accused has not been released to protect the victim.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray