58-year-old charged with assault after OPP are called to family dispute
Police have charged one person with assault after responding to a family dispute call. The incident took place on December 24th, 2022, when members of the Killaloe Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a family dispute call at a residence on the Algonquins of Pikwakanagan Ontario First Nation Territory near Golden Lake.
As a result of the investigation, police arrested and charged a 43-year-old from Pikwakanagan Ontario First Nation with assault under the Criminal Code.
The accused was released on conditions and is scheduled to appear in court on February 8, 2023, at the Ontario Court of Justice, Killaloe. The name of the accused has not been released to protect the victim.
With files by CFRA's Connor Ray
-
Winner announced for PRHF 'Catch the Ace' week #11 and #12Winners for weeks #11 and #12 have been announced for the Pembroke Regional Hospital Foundation's 'Catch the Ace' progressive jackpot raffle. As of now, the fundraiser has raised over $28,000 for the hospital and the 'Cancer Care Campaign!'
-
Four people arrested after victim with GPS helps OPP locate stolen vehicleAfter four cars were stolen on the same morning in Embrun and Casselman, Ontario Provincial Police use a victim's GPS tracker to locate and recover a stolen vehicle, resulting in the arrest of four individuals
-
Man faces 13 charges after crashing into ditch while impaired and assaulting an officerA 43-year-old from South Dundas faces several charges after crashing into a ditch on Froom Road in the Edwardsburgh-Cardinal Township and assaulting an Ontario Provincial Police Officer with a weapon.
-
Police make arrest minutes after robbery in Kingston's west-endKingston Police Patrol Division has arrested and charged a 58-year-old individual after they robbed a west-end financial institution located in the area of Gardiners Road and Development Drive by slipping a note to the employee demanding money and claiming to have a firearm.
-
Kingston Frontenacs host Indigenous Peoples Night, January 6thLooking to break a two-game losing skid, the Kingston Frontenacs take on the Owen Sound Attack on January 6th. The team is inviting members of the community to the game as they host Indigenous Peoples Night, recognizing the culture, talent and creativity of Indigenous communities.
-
Significant Weather Event declared in County of RenfrewWith the warning and advisory issued by Environment Canada early Wednesday morning the County of Renfrew has declared a Significant Weather Event that will impact travel and services throughout the municipality.
-
Domestic disturbance call results in charges of assault with a weaponA 56-year-old from Pikwakanagan Ontario First Nation has been charged with assault with a weapon after Ontario Provincial Police responded to a domestic disturbance call.
-
Stolen vehicle found unoccupied following Police pursuitBrockville Police Service observed a motor vehicle travelling at a high rate of speed on Centennial Road on January 4th, 2023. Officers located the vehicle unoccupied in the area of Kensington Pkwy. The investigation is ongoing.
-
44-year-old sent to hospital after assault in Edwardsburgh-Cardinal TownshipGrenville County Ontario Provincial Police arrested and charged a 28-year-old from Edwardsburgh-Cardinal after an assault with a weapon inside a residence on County Road 2 sent a 44-year-old from South Dundas to the hospital.