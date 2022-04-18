58-year-old man dead after ATV collision in Leeds and the Thousand Islands Township

Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a fatal incident involving an ATV.

OPP were called to a property on County Rd. 2 in Leeds and the Thousand Islands Township for a single vehicle collision.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver has been identified as 58-year-old Mark Vincent of Leeds and the Thousand Islands Township.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation. The investigation is being done with the assistance of OPP's Technical Collision Investigators (TCI) and Collision Recontructionist.

A post mortem is being conducted.