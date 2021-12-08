$6.92M in local infrastructure funding for Leeds-Grenville-Thousand Islands and Rideau Lakes

Ontario has announced it will be providing over $6.92M to build and repair local infrastructure in Leeds-Grenville-Thousand Islands and Rideau Lakes.

The government says the funding allocations is based on a formula that looks at a different needs and economic conditions of communities across the province. The new formula includes an increased funding minimum of $100,000 for all communities per year.

Funds are allocated for municipalities in Leeds-Grenville-Thousand Islands and Rideau Lakes as follows:

Municipality 2021 Grant 2022 Grant Town of Gananoque $371,588 $740,047 Town of Prescott $267,026 $548,790 Township of Athens $96,864 $191,583 Township of Augusta $75,231 $183,026 Township of Edwardsburgh-Cardinal $191,495 $422,677 Township of Elizabethtown-Kitley $106,655 $239,230 Township of Front of Yonge $50,000 $100,000 Township of Leeds and the Thousand Islands $152,597 $369,625 Township of Rideau Lakes $165,626 $362,107 United Counties of Leeds and Grenville $1,664,497 $3,521,579 Village of Merrickville-Wolford $69,742 $143,371 Village of Westport $50,000 $100,000

The funding is being delivered through the Ontario Community Infrastructure Fund.