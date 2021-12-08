$6.92M in local infrastructure funding for Leeds-Grenville-Thousand Islands and Rideau Lakes
Ontario has announced it will be providing over $6.92M to build and repair local infrastructure in Leeds-Grenville-Thousand Islands and Rideau Lakes.
The government says the funding allocations is based on a formula that looks at a different needs and economic conditions of communities across the province. The new formula includes an increased funding minimum of $100,000 for all communities per year.
Funds are allocated for municipalities in Leeds-Grenville-Thousand Islands and Rideau Lakes as follows:
|Municipality
|2021 Grant
|2022 Grant
|Town of Gananoque
|$371,588
|$740,047
|Town of Prescott
|$267,026
|$548,790
|Township of Athens
|$96,864
|$191,583
|Township of Augusta
|$75,231
|$183,026
|Township of Edwardsburgh-Cardinal
|$191,495
|$422,677
|Township of Elizabethtown-Kitley
|$106,655
|$239,230
|Township of Front of Yonge
|$50,000
|$100,000
|Township of Leeds and the Thousand Islands
|$152,597
|$369,625
|Township of Rideau Lakes
|$165,626
|$362,107
|United Counties of Leeds and Grenville
|$1,664,497
|$3,521,579
|Village of Merrickville-Wolford
|$69,742
|$143,371
|Village of Westport
|$50,000
|$100,000
The funding is being delivered through the Ontario Community Infrastructure Fund.