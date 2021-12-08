iHeartRadio
$6.92M in local infrastructure funding for Leeds-Grenville-Thousand Islands and Rideau Lakes

Leeds-Grenville-Thousand Islands and Rideau Lakes riding

Ontario has announced it will be providing over $6.92M to build and repair local infrastructure in Leeds-Grenville-Thousand Islands and Rideau Lakes. 

The government says the funding allocations is based on a formula that looks at a different needs and economic conditions of communities across the province. The new formula includes an increased funding minimum of $100,000 for all communities per year. 

Funds are allocated for municipalities in Leeds-Grenville-Thousand Islands and Rideau Lakes as follows: 

Municipality 2021 Grant 2022 Grant
Town of Gananoque $371,588 $740,047
Town of Prescott $267,026 $548,790
Township of Athens $96,864 $191,583
Township of Augusta $75,231 $183,026
Township of Edwardsburgh-Cardinal $191,495 $422,677
Township of Elizabethtown-Kitley $106,655 $239,230
Township of Front of Yonge $50,000 $100,000
Township of Leeds and the Thousand Islands $152,597 $369,625
Township of Rideau Lakes $165,626 $362,107
United Counties of Leeds and Grenville $1,664,497 $3,521,579
Village of Merrickville-Wolford $69,742 $143,371
Village of Westport $50,000 $100,000

The funding is being delivered through the Ontario Community Infrastructure Fund. 

