6-year-old raises $300 towards MRI for Brockville General Hospital

6-year-old Evelyn Galway-Peters has raised $300 at her lemonade stand to go towards the purchase of an MRI machine for Brockville General Hospital.

She set up a lemonade stand at the grand opening of Karra's Burgers and Fries. Her reason for wanting to raise the money was not to buy toys or other things that little girls like, but instead her purpose was to raise funds that would help purchase an MRI for Brockville General Hospital.

The Brockville and District Hospital Foundation recently launched its YOUR HEALTH YOUR HOSPITAL MRI/Equipment campaign and are raising $12.5 million for equipment items needed. The $12.5 million includes $6 million that is needed for the MRI.

Young Evelyn knows how important having an MRI will be for this area, and she raised a total of $300. This makes her one of the youngest fundraisers ever in the foundation's history.