$60,000 donation to United Way Leeds & Grenville from Procter & Gamble

The United Way Leeds & Grenville has received a cheque totaling $60,000 from Procter & Gamble (P&G) employees.

The money was collected through sales and auctions to employees and partners.

"P&G has always been a strong supporter of United Way and our mission. We are extremely grateful to them for their generosity and their commitment to making a difference in our community," said Executive Director of United Way Leeds & Grenville, Trish Buote, in a press release.

The money will go towards the United Way's 2021 fundraising campaign.

