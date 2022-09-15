60-year-old charged after suspicious incident in Brockville, Ont.

On Tuesday evening, Brockville Police received a call from a south end resident who reported seeing a man she didn't recognize in her driveway. The resident said the man was acting strangely and waited inside her residence until police arrived.

She was able to keep an eye on the man through her security camera.

Once officers arrived, they located a 60-year-old Brockville man, who is known to police, and fit the description given by the resident.

The man was taken into custody and is now facing charges of trespass by night, indecent acts, and failing to comply with his probation order.

- With files from CFRA's Sara Capeloa