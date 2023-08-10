60-year-old charged with assault in North Algona Wilberforce Twp.

One person has been charged and arrested and police responded to a dispute that resulted in an assault in North Algona Wilberforce Township.

Ontario Provincial Police from the Killaloe detachment say they responded to the dispute and assault call just before 5:00 p.m. on August 2nd, 2023. Officers were called to the residence in the Township of North Algona Wilberforce.

Officers at the scene launched an investigation and as a result, they arrested and charged 60-year-old Daniela Sarazin from Pikwakanagan Ontario First Nation. They are facing one charge of assault.

OPP says the accused was released on conditions and will appear in court on September 13th, 2023, at the Ontario Court of Justice, Killaloe.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray