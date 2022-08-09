60-year-old Trenton man charged with impaired driving following crash

The Quinte West OPP have charged a man after he was involved in a two-car crash in Quinte West.

On August 5, 2022, Quinte West OPP responded to reports of a crash on the Johnstown Road Bridge involving two cars. Police investigations learned the eastbound pick-up truck and a westbound SUV collided after the driver of the pick-up allegedly crossed over the median.

Officers spoke with the driver who was demonstrating signs of impairment. He was arrested for driving and transported for further testing, where it was alleged that he refused to participate in mandatory breath testing.

60-year-old Sylvain Roy, of Trenton, has been charged with operation while impaired, alcohol, and failure or refusal to comply with a demand.

He was released from custody and is scheduled to appear on August 25, 2022.

Their driver's license was suspended for 90 days and their vehicle was impounded for 7.