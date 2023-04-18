$60K donation to Kemptville District Hospital in lead-up to National Volunteer Week

The Kemptville District Hospital (KDH) Auxiliary has donated $60,000 to the Hospital in the lead-up to National Volunteer Week, April 16th to 22nd, 2023. The KDH says that this year's annual donation will be used to support the purchase of three new patient beds and a mobile nursing station for the inpatient medical unit, as well as a cardiac monitor for the recovery room.

The gift represents an amazing accomplishment for the KDH Auxiliary whose main fundraising activities were hampered by COVID-19 again in 2022. For the third year in a row, they were unable to hold "Hey Day", their annual giant garage sale, and were only able to reopen their Café and Gift Shop at KDH mid-way through the year after seeing it shuttered in March 2020 with the onset of the pandemic.

Linda Carnegie, President of the KDH Auxiliary, explained that the sizeable donation was made possible by the generosity of the North Grenville community and the volunteers' vigorous fundraising efforts, including hosting a very successful British Tea as part of the Quilt Show and International Plowing Match held on the Kemptville Campus in August 2022.

"The Auxiliary is now a very small unit of dedicated members and volunteers," stated Carnegie. "However," she added, "I think you will see that we have KDH in our hearts and minds. We work tirelessly to support staff and patients. Our dollars, although modest in the big picture, are dedicated to enhancing hospital services."

KDH's Chief Executive Officer, Frank Vassallo, gratefully acknowledged the donation, which brings the Auxiliary's total contribution since its founding in 1959 to a staggering $1.86 Million. "Thank you from all KDH staff and physicians to each and every one of our volunteers for your unflagging support," he said. "We deeply appreciate both your fundraising efforts and your countless hours spent volunteering, either in the hospital or at home, devotedly creating comfort dolls for our smallest patients, fidget quilts for residents with dementia, and colourful gowns for palliative patients. In all these ways and others I haven't mentioned you make a difference at KDH every day!"

In addition to the reopening of the Auxiliary's Café and Gift Shop, 2022 saw the return of the volunteers to their previous roles in the hospital, including acting as greeters at the ER entrance, helping on the Interim Long-Term Care/Convalescent Care Unit, tending the hospital gardens, and more. Adding that volunteers also help raise awareness about the Auxiliary by participating in local parades and markets.

Carnegie happily noted that "Hey Day" is back this year and will be held at a new venue, the North Grenville Municipal Centre on June 9th and 10th, 2023. Arguably the largest garage sale in Ontario, Hey Day requires well over 100 volunteers and months of planning to make it happen, including sorting and displaying the goods donated by the community and then selling them, as well as refreshments and raffle tickets at the event.

Another volunteer-run event resuming this year is the Memorial Service held at a nearby church in memory of patients who passed away at KDH over the previous year. The service is organized by the Pastoral Care Team and will be held on May 11th, 2023.

The KDH Auxiliary says that they always welcome new volunteers, including students. Those interested in learning more can contact the Volunteer Coordinator at kdh_volunteer@kdh.on.ca.

During National Volunteer Week, KDH traditionally recognizes its volunteers at an Annual Volunteer Appreciation Tea. This year the event will be held in person, on April 21st, 2023.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray