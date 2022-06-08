iHeartRadio
60th death from COVID-19 in KFL&A since start of pandemic

COVID-19

The KFL&A Public Health unit is reporting a new death from COVID-19 in the region. 

60 people have now died from COVID-19 in the area since the start of the pandemic. 

On Tuesday, public health reported 78 new high-risk cases of COVID-19 since its last report. 

Known active high-risk cases is at 275. 

Seven people are in the hospital with the virus, two people are in the intensive care unit, no one is on a ventilator. 

