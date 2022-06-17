iHeartRadio
61 new COVID-19 cases in Leeds, Grenville and Lanark

COVID

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit is reporting 61 new COVID-19 cases in the region this week. 

The new numbers are from Saturday to Friday. 

108 people have died from COVID-19 in the area since the start of the pandemic. 

No one is in the hospital with the virus. 

