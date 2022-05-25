61 speeding tickets issued during Canada Road Safety Week in Killaloe

As a part of the commitment to the Provincial Traffic Safety Program, the Killaloe detachment of the OPP participated in the annual Canada Road Safety Week campaign, which ran from May 17 to May 23, 2022.

The seven-day campaign was in collaboration with the Canadian Police Services to target high-risk driving behaviours that put other road users at risk.

OPP officers were highly visible in the area, paying specific attention to "The Big 4", which are:

Impaired driving

Distracted driving

Aggressive driving

Lack of seatbelt use

The Killaloe OPP handed out 61 speeding-related charges during the campaign, and 9 R.I.D.E. checks were completed. The Killaloe OPP want to remind residents to drive responsibly,