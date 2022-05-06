iHeartRadio
14°C
Choose your station

static urls

Instagram

63 new high-risk cases of COVID-19 in Leeds, Grenville and Lanark

COVID-19(3)

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit is reporting 63 new high-risk cases of COVID-19 since its last report. 

100 people have died from COVID-19 in the region since the start of the pandemic. 

Six people are in the hospital with the virus. Three people are in the intensive care unit. No one is on a ventilator. 

12

Check out the latest Songs