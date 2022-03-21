iHeartRadio
63 new high-risk cases of COVID-19 in Leeds, Grenville and Lanark Friday

CKTB - NEWS - COVID-19

We are expected to learn the weekend COVID-19 numbers for Leeds, Grenville and Lanark today. 

On Friday, 63 new high-risk cases of COVID-19 were reported. 

86 people have died from COVID-19 in the region since the start of the pandemic. 

16 people are in the hospital with the virus. 

