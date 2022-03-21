63 new high-risk cases of COVID-19 in Leeds, Grenville and Lanark Friday
We are expected to learn the weekend COVID-19 numbers for Leeds, Grenville and Lanark today.
On Friday, 63 new high-risk cases of COVID-19 were reported.
86 people have died from COVID-19 in the region since the start of the pandemic.
22 new cases of COVID-19 in Renfrew County on FridayWe are expected to learn the weekend COVID-19 numbers for Renfrew County today.
208 new high-risk cases of COVID-19 in KFL&AWe are expected to learn the weekend COVID-19 numbers for the KFL&A region today.
Additional funds announced to combat rising homelessness in Leeds and GrenvilleAdditional funds for the Leeds Grenville Community and Social Services Division was announced on Friday to help combat rising homelessness.
LGT and Rideau Lakes expanding Mobile Crisis TeamsThe Ontario government is improving public safety and supports for people in crisis by investing more than $268,000 over two years to expand Mobile Crisis Response Teams.
Water & Dirt festival coming to Petawawa and surroundingThe Town of Petawawa announcing an exciting partnership with our neighbors; City of Pembroke, Township of Laurentian Valley and North Algona Wilberforce Township; to create a new and unique 10-day festival taking place right here in the Ottawa Valley this summer from August 4th to 14th.
KFPL hosts "Hearing Loss with Allison De La Lis"Kingston Frontenac Public Library's newest "Health Compass" will focus on hearing loss and rehabilitation. Allison De La Lis of the Kingston Ear Institute will give a talk on hearing loss, protection, and rehabilitation.
Kingston East Community Centre hosting ribbon cutting ceremonyThe City of Kingston is announcing the opening of the Kingston East Community Centre with a ribbon cutting ceremony that will include speeches, a smudging ceremony, and a tour of the facility.
54 year old man facing four criminal chargesThe Quinte West detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police say a 54 year old man is facing four separate charges after a disturbance at a business on Dundas Street East.
Brockville lifting mask requirements in city buildingsAligned with the province's lifting of most COVID-19 public health restrictions, the City of Brockville will remove the mandatory masking at all indoor municipal facilities on March 21, 2022.