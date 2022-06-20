$630 raised during 35th Anniversary Law Enforcement Torch Run

The Gananoque Police Service held the 35th annual Law Enforcement Torch Run on June 16th, 2022.

The run is in support of Special Olympics Canada.

With the support and generosity from local businesses and community members, the Torch Run was able to successfully raise $630 for the cause.

Gananoque Police woul like to extend a sincere thank-you to everyone who donated to the cause, and cheered on participants along the way.