64 new COVID-19 cases in Renfrew County

The Renfrew County and District Health unit is reporting 64 new cases of COVID-19.

Known active cases in the region is at 223.

As of the latest case summary update, 16 people are in the hospital with the virus.

There are six active outbreaks of COVID-19 in the area.

Two are long-term care homes, two at retirement homes, and two at congregate living facilities.

A new case summary update is expected to be released on Thursday.