64 new high-risk cases of COVID-19 in Leeds, Grenville and Lanark

CKTB - NEWS - COVID-19

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit is reporting 64 new high-risk cases of COVID-19 since its last report. 

83 people have died from COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic. 

Four people are currently in the hospital with the virus. Two pepole are in the intensive care unit. They are both on a ventilator. 

