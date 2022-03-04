64 new high-risk cases of COVID-19 in Leeds, Grenville and Lanark
The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit is reporting 64 new high-risk cases of COVID-19 since its last report.
83 people have died from COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.
Four people are currently in the hospital with the virus. Two pepole are in the intensive care unit. They are both on a ventilator.
Freezing rain to hit Renfrew County over the weekendEnvironment Canada says to expect a band of freezing rain to move through the area starting Saturday night into Sunday.
17 new cases of COVID-19 in Renfrew CountyAs of the latest case summary update released on Thursday, eight people are in the hospital with the virus, two people are in the intensive care unit.
Dozens gather in Kingston, Ont. for rally in support of UkraineDozens gathered in Kingston, Ont. for a rally in support of Ukraine Thursday night.
Impaired driving causing bodily harm charge after collision in west endPolice say the victim, a 45-year-old woman, was seriously injured in the collision and was trapped inside the heavily damaged vehicle.
Whitewater Region Fire receiving support for firefighter trainingWhitewater Region Fire says it is receiving support from Enbridge Gas to help purchase items that support firefighter training.
SLC keeping proof of vaccination policy until end of winter termSt. Lawrence College says it is maintaining its proof of vaccination policy until the end of the winter term.
12 new cases of COVID-19 in Renfrew CountyThe Renfrew County and District Health Unit is reporting 12 new cases of COVID-19.
185 new high-risk cases of COVID-19 in KFL&AThe KFL&A Public Health Unit is reporting 185 new high-risk cases of COVID-19.
Brockville Police warn of potential scamsBrockville Police are warning of potential scams in the area.