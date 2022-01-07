65 new cases of COVID-19 in Leeds, Grenville and Lanark Thursday
The Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark District Health Unit is reporting a total of 65 new cases today.
47 cases were reported in the last 24 hours before the report was released, 18 cases were added from the previous days.
Known active cases in the region is at 1,558.
13 people are in the hospital with the virus, four of them are in the intensive care unit, two people are on ventilators.
