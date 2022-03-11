iHeartRadio
66 new high-risk cases of COVID-19 in Leeds, Grenville and Lanark

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit is reporting 66 new high-risk cases of COVID-19. 

84 people have died from COVID-19 in Leeds, Grenville and Lanark since the start of the pandemic. 

Nine people are currently in the hospital with the virus, five people are in the intensive care unit, three people are on a ventilator. 

