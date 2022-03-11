66 new high-risk cases of COVID-19 in Leeds, Grenville and Lanark
The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit is reporting 66 new high-risk cases of COVID-19.
84 people have died from COVID-19 in Leeds, Grenville and Lanark since the start of the pandemic.
Nine people are currently in the hospital with the virus, five people are in the intensive care unit, three people are on a ventilator.
Russell Hendrix donating to Ukraine despite being hit hard during pandemicA restaurant supplier company based in Brockville, Ont. is donating to Ukraine despite losing up to 60 per cent in sales during the pandemic.
44-year-old woman charged with assault and breaching conditionsBrockville Police have charged a 44-year-old woman with assault and breaching conditions.
Four inmates test positive for COVID-19 at Bath InstitutionCorrectional Service Canada says four inmates at Bath Institution have tested positive for COVID-19.
35 new cases of COVID-19 in Renfrew CountyThe Renfrew County and District Health Unit reporting 35 new cases of COVID-19.
Applications open for Summer Company 2022The Kingston Economic Development Corporation says its accepting applications for Summer Company 2022.
Person of interest in assault investigation in Greater NapaneeOntario Provincial Police are asking for the public's help identifying a person of interest in an assault investigation in Greater Napanee.
Missing 19-year-old female located safeOntario Provincial Police say the 19-year-old woman was found safe.
82 new cases of COVID-19 in Renfrew CountyAn updated case summary looking at hospitalizations and outbreaks is expected to be released today.
New COVID-19 death in KFL&AThe KFL&A Public Health Unit says there are now 34 people that have died from COVID-19 in the area since the start of the pandemic.