66-year-old driver charged with impairment

OPP in Lennox and Addington have charged a 66-year-old driver with impairment.

Police say they responded to a report of an erratic driver on Highway 401 westbound near the Greater Napanee exit at around 10:30 p.m. on Friday.

Officers say the vehicle exited the Highway 401 westbound, which led officers to initiate a traffic stop at County Rd. 41.

Police have charged 66-year-old Joseph Green of Greater Napanee with operating while impaired, and operating a motor vehicle while over the legal blood alcohol limit.

The accused is scheduled to appear in court on May 25th.