68 new cases of COVID-19 in Leeds, Grenville and Lanark

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit is reporting a total of 68 new cases of COVID-19.

36 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours before the report was released, 32 cases were added from the previous days.

Known active cases in the region is at 1,526, the majority of the known active cases are in the United Counties of Leeds and Grenville.

14 people are in the hospital with the virus, five of them are in the intensive care unit, three people are in the intensive care unit.

