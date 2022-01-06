68 new cases of COVID-19 in Leeds, Grenville and Lanark
The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit is reporting a total of 68 new cases of COVID-19.
36 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours before the report was released, 32 cases were added from the previous days.
Known active cases in the region is at 1,526, the majority of the known active cases are in the United Counties of Leeds and Grenville.
14 people are in the hospital with the virus, five of them are in the intensive care unit, three people are in the intensive care unit.
Pembroke man faces multiple charges including impersonating a peace officerOntario Provincial Police have charged a Pembroke resident with multiple charges, including impersonating a peace officer, in the City of Pembroke.
Life-threatening injuries after collision on County Rd. 41The Lennox & Addington County Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a serious collision on County Rd. 41 in Stone Mills Township.
RCDHU reports COVID-19 death for second straight dayFor the second straight day, the Renfrew County and District Health Unit is reporting a new death from COVID-19.
23rd death from COVID-19 in KFL&AThe KFL&A Public Health Unit is reporting a new death from COVID-19.
Emergency childcare being offered by County of RenfrewThe County of Renfrew has announced targeted emergency childcare for school-aged children.
Emergency childcare being offered by City of KingstonThe City of Kingston has announced it is mobilizing emergency childcare for school-aged children.
OHL commits to continue 2021-22 season as new restrictions begin in OntarioThe Ontario Hockey League says it is committed to finishing its 2021-22 season as new COVID-19 measures begin in the province, including a complete restriction on fans at indoor sports venues.
153 new cases of COVID-19 reported on TuesdayWhen it comes to the COVID-19 situation in the KFL&A region, 153 new COVID-19 cases are being reported in the area.
78 new cases of COVID-19 in Leeds, Grenville, and LanarkWhen it comes to the COVID-19 situation in Leeds, Grenville and Lanark, 78 new cases of COVID-19 were reported on Tuesday,