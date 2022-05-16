iHeartRadio
68 new COVID-19 cases in Leeds, Grenville and Lanark

COVID

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit is reporting 68 new COVID-19 cases on Monday. 

Six people are in the hospital with the virus. Two people are in the intensive care unit. 

On Friday, the health unit reported a new death from COVID-19. 

105 people have now died from COVID-19 in the region since the start of the pandemic. 

 

