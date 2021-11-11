iHeartRadio
7 new COVID-19 cases in Leeds, Grenville and Lanark County

covid virus2

There are 7 new COVID-19 case sin the Leeds Grenville and Lanark County.

The active case count is at 27, up from 24 on November 10th.

98 percent of those eligible have received at least one dose of a vaccine, and 95 percent are considered fully vaccinated in the region

