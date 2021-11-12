7 new COVID-19 cases in the Leeds, Grenville and Lanark County
There are 7 new cases of COVID-19 in the Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark County.
The active case load is now at 27.
A walk-in vaccination clinic is available at the new location – the Brockville Shopping Centre from 12:00pm to 7:00pm. Both the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines will be offered.
Driver and passenger identified after fatal collision involving dump truck on WednesdayThe driver – Timothy Hudson, age 63 of Chatham, ON ... The passenger – Susan Hudson, age 64 of Chatham, ON
1 new COVID-19 case in Renfrew CountyAn updated case summary will be out after the weekend.
Possible COVID-19 exposure at The Prior Sports Bar in ArnpriorRenfrew county district health unit is investigating a possible exposure to COVID-19 at the Prior Sports Bar in Arnprior
Two arrested in connection with stabbing incident in ArnpriorDawson Gordon, 22 years-old of Arnprior and Cole Gordon, 18 years-old of Arnpiror have been arrested and charged with aggravated assault and assault with a weapon in connection with a stabbing that happened on October 29th.
New funding will expand global learning opportunities for St. Lawrence College studentsThere will be more opportunities and assistance for St. Lawrence College students to study abroad next year thanks to funding from the Global Skills Opportunity (GSO).
Adopt an Acre is back just in time for the holiday seasonThe Quinte Conservation’s Adopt an Acre fundraiser is back again starting November 15th running to December 13th.
14 COVID-19 cases in KFL&A RegionThe case count is now at 144.
Mobile Crisis response team in Renfrew CountyThis is a team where police and t heir respective health partners respond together to support individuals experiencing a mental health and/or addiction-related crisis where police are called to assist.
Petawawa youth facing serious chargesMembers of the upper Ottawa valley detachment of the OPP began investigating a park on Norman Street in the town of Petawawa after a 16 year-old youth sustained a serious injury during an altercation.