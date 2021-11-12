iHeartRadio
7 new COVID-19 cases in the Leeds, Grenville and Lanark County

COVID 19 VACCINE

There are 7 new cases of COVID-19 in the Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark County.

The active case load is now at 27.

A walk-in vaccination clinic is available at the new location – the Brockville Shopping Centre from 12:00pm to 7:00pm. Both the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines will be offered.

