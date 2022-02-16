iHeartRadio
70 new high-risk cases of COVID-19 in Leeds, Grenville and Lanark

covid 19

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit is reporting 70 new high-risk cases of COVID-19. 

80 people have died from COVID-19 in Leeds, Grenville and Lanark since the start of the pandemic. 

Nine people are in the hospital with the virus, seven of them are in the intensive care unit, no one is on a ventilator. 

