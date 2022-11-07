70-year-old airlifted to hospital after motorcycle crash

The Frontenac Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is detailing an investigation into a serious motor vehicle collision involving a motorcycle that took place over the weekend. The incident happened on November 5, 2022, just after 1:00 p.m., when officers, along with South Frontenac Fire Rescue and Frontenac Paramedic Services responded to the collision involving a single motorcycle on Perth Road in South Frontenac Township.

The 70-year-old driver of the motorcycle sustained serious injuries and was airlifted to the hospital by Ornge.

Frontenac OPP continued to investigate with the assistance of OPP Technical Collision Investigators (TCI) and a collision Reconstructionist. Perth Road was closed to through traffic from Roushorn Road to Tett Crescent during the investigation. The investigation continued for several hours until the roadway re-opened shortly after 8:00 p.m.

Anyone with information regarding this collision is asked to call the Frontenac OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray