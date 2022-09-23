70-year-old charged following sexual assault investigation involving a minor
A 70-year-old man from North Frontenac Township has been charged following an investigation into allegations of sexual assault against a minor.
Members of the Frontenac detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police say they began investigating the case after they received complaints in July of 2022. The incident took place at a trailer park in North Frontenac.
As a result of the investigation, 70-year-old Paul Downer, of North Frontenac Township, has been charged with the following:
- Sexual assault on a person under 16
- Sexual interference
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Frontenac OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or online at www.opp.ca/reporting.
- With files from CFRA's Sara Capeloa
