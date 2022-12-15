71-year-old charged with assault, uttering threats
Lanark County OPP have laid charges after an investigation into a retail theft in the Town of Carleton Place.
Lanark OPP was called to a business on December 13, 2022, just before 1:00 p.m. Upon arrival, they were advised that the man had assaulted a staff member prior to police arrival.
As a result of the investigation, 71-year-old John Mark Cotnam, of McDonalds Corners, is charged with one count each of assault; uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm; and theft under $5,000.
Cotnam is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Perth on January 23, 2023.
