72-year-old motorcyclist dead after fatal collision in Township of Madawaska Valley

A motorcyclist has been pronounced dead after a collision in the Township of Madawaska Valley.

Killaloe OPP responded to a single-vehicle collision on Tuesday at around 2:30 p.m. involving a motorcycle on Combermere Rd, near Chippawa Rd.

A portion of Combermere Rd between Lakeshore Dr. and Old Barry's Bay Rd. was closed for around five hours for a police investigation into the cause of collision.

An investigation found that the driver of the motorcycle was travelling southbound on Combermere Rd. The motorcycle left the roadway and the driver was ejected from the motorcycle.

CPR was performed on the driver, but 72-year-old Monte McGibbon of Lamable was pronounced dead at the scene. A post mortem has been scheduled.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation.

It is the second fatal collision investigated by Killaloe OPP in 2021.