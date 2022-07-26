73-year-old man missing since July 23
An extensive search is underway for a missing 73-year-old man last seen on Saturday.
Michael MacDonald was last seen at about 7:30 a.m. on July 23, 2022, when he left on foot from a house on Moscow Road in Stone Mills Township.
He is described as white, 5'10", and 150 pounds. He has short grey hair, glasses, and is clean-shaven. He could be wearing a gold flannel plaid longs sleeve shirt, a green or blue undershirt, and faded blue jeans.
The Lennox & Addington Detachment of the OPP has had a major search underway since he went missing, involving members of the Detachment, the OPP Emergency Response Team, and OPP Aviation Team.
Specially trained civilians with the Ontario Search and Rescue Volunteer Association were assisting in the search as well.
The OPP is asking residents of the area to check their backyards, sheds, and other outbuildings, as well as check video from and security cameras you may have.
If you have any information on the whereabouts of Michael MacDonald, please contact the L&A OPP at 1-888-310-1122.
-
29-year-old Pembroke man charged after domestic assaultThe Upper Ottawa Valley Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police has arrested one person after reports of a domestic dispute.
-
Two charged after warrant executed, property recoveredThe East Region Community Street Crime Unit of the OPP have charged two people following a search warrant in South Frontenac Township.
-
Send a Kid to Camp fundraiser surpasses targetThe YMCA of Eastern Ontario's Send a Kid to Camp fundraiser has seen huge success this year, with people in the community donating like never before.
-
Annual Backpack program encourages community to set students up for successUnited Way KFL&A is encouraging community members to donate backpacks, school supplies, and funds to help families with low-incomes in the Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington region.
-
Frontenacs sign Ivan ZhigalovThe Kingston Frontenacs have announced goaltender Ivan Zhigalov has signed on and joined the team.
-
High volumes of traffic expected on Wolfe Island on Civic holidayDue to the upcoming Civic holiday, higher volumes of traffic are expected traveling to and from Wolfe Island.
-
Kingston Animal Rescue Gala returns after 2 year hiatusA gala in support of Kingston Animal Rescue is returning after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Forever Gala will help the organization recover from the impacts of the pandemic.
-
OPP investigate fatal collision on Highway 17The Renfrew and Upper Ottawa Valley Detachments of the OPP are investigating a fatal collision on Highway 17 Sunday.
-
33-year-old charged with assault of a police officer following separate arrestGananoque Police have charged a 33-year-old man with assault of a police officer after they were called to a local residence for a separate dispute.