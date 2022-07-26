73-year-old man missing since July 23

An extensive search is underway for a missing 73-year-old man last seen on Saturday.

Michael MacDonald was last seen at about 7:30 a.m. on July 23, 2022, when he left on foot from a house on Moscow Road in Stone Mills Township.

He is described as white, 5'10", and 150 pounds. He has short grey hair, glasses, and is clean-shaven. He could be wearing a gold flannel plaid longs sleeve shirt, a green or blue undershirt, and faded blue jeans.

The Lennox & Addington Detachment of the OPP has had a major search underway since he went missing, involving members of the Detachment, the OPP Emergency Response Team, and OPP Aviation Team.

Specially trained civilians with the Ontario Search and Rescue Volunteer Association were assisting in the search as well.

The OPP is asking residents of the area to check their backyards, sheds, and other outbuildings, as well as check video from and security cameras you may have.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Michael MacDonald, please contact the L&A OPP at 1-888-310-1122.