74-year-old charged after two car collision in North Algona Wilberforce

Killaloe OPP are investigating after an SUV and a commercial vehicle collided on Highway 60 at Kokomis Inamo.

On Monday, November 8 at approximately 12:00 p.m., officers responded to a two vehicle collision involving an SUV and a commerical vehicle in the Township of North Algona Wilberforce. The driver of the SUV proceeded through an intersection and was struck by the oncoming commerical vehicle.

As a result, the 74-year-old driver of the SUV from Petawawa was charged with Turn Not In Safety, contrary to the Highway Traffic Act.

The driver was issued a Provincial Offences Act notice. Renfrew County Ambulance attended as a precaution, but no injuries were reported.

Police are reminding residents in non-emergency situations, to call 1-888-310-1122.