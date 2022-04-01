iHeartRadio
75 new high-risk cases of COVID-19 in Leeds, Grenville and Lanark

covid 19

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit is reporting 75 new high-risk cases of COVID-19. 

91 people have died from COVID-19 in Leeds, Grenville and Lanark since the start of the pandemic. 

18 people are in the hospital with the virus, five people are in the intensive care unit, two people are on a ventilator. 

