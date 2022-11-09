75-year-old arrested with weapons and assault charges

The Killaloe OPP Detachment has laid several criminal charges in relation to a recent weapons call. The incident took place on November 2nd, 2022, when police responded to a weapons call just before 5:30 p.m.

Officers arrived on the scene on Schutt Road, in the Township of Brudenell, Lyndoch and Raglan. Following the investigation, police arrested and charged 75-year-old Johannes Wynia of Brudenell, Lyndoch and Raglan Township with the following Criminal Code offences:

- Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

- Unauthorized possession of a weapon

- Assault

- Break and enter

- Mischief to property under $5000 (2 counts).

The accused remains in police custody

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray