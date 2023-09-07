75-year-old charged causing two-vehicle collision in Brudenell, Lyndoch, and Raglan Twp.

One person has been charged after a police investigation into a two-vehicle collision in the Township of Brudenell Lyndoch and Raglan.

OPP explained that on September 4th, 2023, just before 2:30 p.m., police, with assistance from Renfrew County Ambulance and the Brudenell Lyndoch and Raglan Fire Department responded to a two-vehicle collision involving a pickup truck and a sport utility vehicle (SUV) on Palmer Road near Dam Road in the Township.

Police say that the investigation has revealed the driver of the pickup truck was negotiating a turn and was struck by the oncoming SUV causing damages. The 82-year-old driver of the SUV from Nepean was transported to the hospital by ambulance with non-life-threatening injuries.

As a result of the police investigation, the 75-year-old driver of the pick-up truck from the Bahamas was charged with Improper Turn contrary to the Highway Traffic Act and issued a Provincial Offences Act notice.

OPP adds that following the collision one of the vehicles required a tow.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray