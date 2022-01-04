776 new COVID-19 cases in Leeds, Grenville and Lanark since Friday

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District health is reporting a total of 776 new cases of COVID-19 since Friday.

Currently, there are 1,424 known active cases of COVID-19 in the region.

The majority of the known active cases are in the United Counties of Leeds and Grenville.

12 people are in the hospital with the virus, five people are in the intensive care unit, three people are on ventilators.

Starting tomorrow, Restaurants and bars across Ontario are required to halt indoor dining while shopping malls and personal care services must reduce their capacity to 50 per cent starting tomorrow.

The province announced the new COVID-19 restrictions in a bid to curtail the province's soaring COVID-19 cases.

The new measures are expected to remain in place until at least January 26th.



With files from the Canadian Press