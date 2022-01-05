78 new cases of COVID-19 in Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark

When it comes to the COVID-19 situation in Leeds, Grenville and Lanark, 78 new cases of COVID-19 were reported on Tuesday,

24 cases were reported 24 hours before the report was released, 54 cases added from the previous days.

The number of known active cases is at 1,479, the majority of those active cases are in the United Counties of Leeds and Grenville.

14 people are in the hospital with the virus, five of them are in the intensive care unit, three are on ventilators.