78 new COVID-19 cases in Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark

The Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark District Health Unit is reporting 78 new cases of COVID-19.

52 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours before the report was released. 26 cases were added from the previous days.

Known active cases in the region went up, it's now at 253.

Of the known active cases, 165 cases are in the United Counties of Leeds and Grenville, 80 are in Lanark, and eight are marked as Out of Region/Unknown.

Two people are in the hospital with the virus. One person is in the intensive care unit. They are on a ventilator.