79 new COVID-19 cases in Renfrew County since Friday

Here are the latest COVID-19 numbers for Renfrew County.

79 new cases of COVID-19 were reported since Friday.

The number of known active cases is at 412.

As of the latest case summary update released on Thursday, 14 people are in the hospital with the virus, no one is in the intensive care unit.

There are a total of eight active outbreaks of COVID-19 in the region, seven of them are marked as in long-term care/retirement homes. One is marked at a hospital.

