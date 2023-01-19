79-year-old pedestrian in hospital after being struck by vehicle in Pembroke
The Upper Ottawa Valley (UOV) Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is investigating a collision that sent a pedestrian to the hospital with serious injuries. The single vehicle collision took place on January 17th, 2023, and officers responded to the crash just after 5:30 p.m.
Police say the collision involved a 79-year-old pedestrian on Pembroke Street East, in Pembroke. Initial investigation indicated that a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle while attempting to cross the street.
Following the crash, the pedestrian was transported to the hospital with serious injuries. The 34-year-old driver of the passenger vehicle was not injured. Police report that both the driver and pedestrian are Pembroke residents.
The investigation is still ongoing with assistance from the OPP Technical Collision Investigators (TCI). Pembroke Street East was closed from Howard Street to Angus Campbell Drive, during the investigation.
With files by CFRA's Connor Ray
