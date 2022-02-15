iHeartRadio
C
Choose your station

static urls

Instagram

80 deaths from COVID-19 in Leeds, Grenville and Lanark since start of pandemic

covid 19

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit is reporting a new death from COVID-19 in the region. 

80 people have now died from COVID-19 in the area since the start of the pandemic. 

On Monday, LGL District Health reported 96 new high-risk cases of COVID-19 in the area.

Nine people are in the hospital with the virus, six people are in the intensive care unit, no one is on a ventilator. 

12

Check out the latest Songs