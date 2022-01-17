80 new COVID-19 cases in Renfrew County

We are expected to learn the latest COVID-19 data from Renfrew County today.

On Friday, 80 new cases of COVID-19 were reported.

The number of known active cases in the region is at 539.

As of the latest case summary update released on Thursday, 14 people are in the hospital with the virus, no one is in the intensive care unit.

There are a total of eight active outbreaks of COVID-19 in the region, seven of them are marked as in long-term care/retirement homes. One is marked at a hospital.