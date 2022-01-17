80 new COVID-19 cases in Renfrew County
We are expected to learn the latest COVID-19 data from Renfrew County today.
On Friday, 80 new cases of COVID-19 were reported.
The number of known active cases in the region is at 539.
As of the latest case summary update released on Thursday, 14 people are in the hospital with the virus, no one is in the intensive care unit.
There are a total of eight active outbreaks of COVID-19 in the region, seven of them are marked as in long-term care/retirement homes. One is marked at a hospital.
-
Winter storm warning in effect for Renfrew CountyA winter storm warning remains in effect for the region.
-
Winter storm warning in effect for Leeds, Grenville and LanarkA winter storm warning remains in effect for the region.
-
Winter storm warning in effect for KFL&AA winter storm warning remains in effect for the region.
-
53 new high-risk COVID-19 in LGL on FridayWe are expected to learn the latest COVID-19 data from the Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit today.
-
Vaccine clinics cancelled in Leeds, Grenville and Lanark due to winter stormThe Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit has cancelled all in-person public health services due to the winter storm for Monday.
-
133 new high-risk cases of COVID-19 in KFL&AWe are expected to learn the latest COVID-19 data from KFL&A Public Health today.
-
Open/Closed in Kingston due to Winter Storm WarningHere is a look at what is closed due to the Winter Storm Warning in effect for the Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington region.
-
Drugs and cash seized in raid in Town of PerthMembers of the the Lanark, Leeds and Grenville Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU) of the Ontario Provincial Police seized drugs and cash during a raid in the Town of Perth.
-
Kingston Police looking to identify suspects in copper pipe theftKingston Police are looking to identify two break and enter suspects who are accused of stealing a quantity of copper pipe from a laundry room.