80-year-old woman rescued after fall in home

Kingston Police say they were able to rescue an elderly woman after she had slipped down the stairs and was unable to call for help.

Officers received a welfare check on monday to an address in the west-end of the city.

Initial information given to police was that an 80-year-old woman had not been seen for several days.

Two officers attended the home and searched the perimeter, when they say they heard a faint cry for help.

Officers breached the door and located the woman laying on the ground and quickly provided first aid.

Police believe the woman had been laying on the floor for four days.

The woman was transported to Kingston General Hospital for a medical evaluation.